The firefighters, who stood in silence outside the Fire Station in Thomas Street, laid their helments on the forecourt in tribute to colleagues who died twenty years ago.

They also lined out in front of the War Memorial in Portadown town centre in a separate tribute to those who were killed that day.

Firefighters in New York were first to respond after two planes flew into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Centre.

Firefighters in Portadown pay tribute to those who perished in the 9/11 attacks in the USA on the 20th annivesary.

On that day, 343 firefighters (including a chaplain and two paramedics) of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) died.

In total 2,977 died on September 11, 2001 in New York, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC and when a hijacked flight was downed by passengers and crew in Pennsylvania.

The nine hijackers also injured more than 6,000 people in the attacks.

