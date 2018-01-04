Portadown stock car racer to stand trial on drugs charges

A stockcar racer is to stand trial accused of smuggling nearly £1.5 million worth of cocaine and heroin from Holland to Northern Ireland.

Neil Davison faces 23 charges related to a drugs seizure at Belfast’s docks area in September 2016.

The 29-year-old was arrested after exiting the Cairnryan ferry in a BMW X5 transporting his race car back from Rotterdam, a previous court heard.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £960,000, heroin worth £500,000, and cannabis resin valued at £2,000 was discovered under the floor of the steel trailer.

Davison, of Cloncarrish Road in Portadown, appeared before magistrates in Belfast on Thursday for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

He is charged with importing and possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Further counts include having more than 330,000 euros in criminal property, and converting some amounts into sterling.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between February and September 2016.

Davison spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

His lawyer did not contest a Crown lawyer’s submissions that he has a case to answer.

Davison declined to give evidence of call witnesses at this stage.

Granting a prosecution application, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the defendant for Crown Court trial.

Mr Broderick agreed to release Davison on continuing bail.