Portuguese man on cocaine smuggling charge

A Portuguese man has been remanded in custody accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into Northern Ireland.

Mario Dacruz was arrested at George Best Belfast City Airport after arriving on a flight on Monday.

The 52-year-old, with an address at Rua Armando Lucena in Lisbon, allegedly had a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with attempting to import the class A drug.

An investigating detective said he could connect Dacruz to the alleged offence.

No further details were disclosed, and bail was not sought during the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney confirmed: “He has no ties to Northern Ireland.”

Dacruz was remanded into custody to appear again by video-link on August 29.