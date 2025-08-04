Post mortem expected to be carried out today on woman whose body was discovered at the scene of a burning car in Omagh

Emergency services at the scene on The Rylagh Road outside Omagh, Co. Tyrone, on saturday after the discovery of a body.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out today on a woman whose body was discovered at the scene of a burning car in Omagh on Saturday.

Police were made aware of the incident in the Rylagh Road area at 2pm on Saturday by members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The fire service discovered the body amid efforts to extinguish a Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 that was on fire.

Police said they are treating the incident as arson and that the woman died as a result of the fire.

This morning Omagh Independent councillor Josephine Deehan, told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that the "tragic and horrific situation" has left the local community "really shocked, greatly saddened and indeed disturbed".

PSNI Detective Inspector Keon said their ‘enquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing’ and he appealed to anyone who may have been in the area between 12:00 and 14:15 on Saturday, or who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact them.