Post-mortem findings on tragic dog found tied with Christmas ribbon in NI lake reveal 'it did not show evidence of 'wet drowning''

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have revealed the outcome of a post-mortem into the death of a little dog who was found bound up with Christmas tape in a NI lake - and have launched a fresh appeal for the dog's owner.

In a statement Newry, Mourne and Down District Council confirm the dog’s body at Camlough Lake near Newry on 29 December 2019.

They said the post-mortem "determined that the lungs of the elderly dog, identified as a male bichon type, did not show evidence of 'wet drowning', with no evidence of inhalation of water or significant debris".

"The most probable cause of death was cardiovascular failure resulting from endocardiosis (cardiac disease)," the statement added.

"It is unclear if this occurred before or after immersion in the lake.

“Further investigation has not revealed any details of the dog owner nor the circumstances of how the dog’s body came to be in the lake.

"The Council reiterates its call for anyone with information surrounding this incident to report it to the Council’s Animal Welfare department or the PSNI.”

