Post mortems carried out after two deaths

Post mortems have been held into the deaths of two people at a house in west Belfast, though police say further tests are needed before establishing how they died.

The bodies of a woman and a man were found in a house in Woodside Drive in the Poleglass area on Thursday afternoon.

The Ambulance Service sent two crews and a rapid response team to the address after a 999 call was made at around 11am on Thursday.

Police investigating the two sudden deaths said post mortems have been held, though the PSNI explained that no further details were available as they were awaiting the results of toxicology reports.

A spokesperson said: “Post mortems have been held into the sudden deaths of two people at a house at the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry (on Thursday) afternoon.

“Police are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.

“There are no further details at this time.”

West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn of Sinn Fein said there was a sense of shock and sadness in the community.

She said: “Cllr Stephen Magennis (a Sinn Fein councillor for Poleglass and Colin Area) and I have spoken with the family and neighbours of the two people who tragically lost their lives in Poleglass.

“There is a sense of shock and sadness in the community.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family at this extremely difficult time.

“The family and local residents have asked us to appeal on their behalf for everyone to respect their privacy at this devastating time.”