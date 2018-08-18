Posters in city centre ‘stereotype Protestants’

A Belfast councillor has condemned the circulation of a poster which “stereotypes Protestants”, and called for its removal.

The poster depicts a cross-section of a brain painted red, white, and blue and annotated with supposed pre-occupations of Protestants, such as flags, Buckfast tonic wine, and violently anti-Catholic sentiments.

They have been throughout central Belfast. It is not known who is responsible.

DUP councillor Graham Craig said: “I was contacted by a number of constituents about the appearance of this offensive and derogatory poster in the city centre. I have asked the council to remove it and contacted the police to report it as a hate crime.

“The poster stereotypes Protestants, is simplistic in outlook and above all sectarian. Belfast is a shared city and there is no place for this sort of thing in 2018.”

He called on anyone with information about it to go to police.