Posthumous award for tragic trainee joiner

The family of an trainee joiner who died last year after what police described as an “altercation” have accepted a posthumous award from the college where he was learning his trade.

Jordan McConomy, a 19-year-old from Londonderry, died following the “altercation” in the early hours of September 24 in the William Street area of the city.

An 18-year-old man was arrested following the incident and later released.

Jordan had been studying for a Level 3 qualification in Carpentry and Joinery at the North West Regional College (NWRC) when his life was tragically cut short.

The college presented a special award to his family at a ceremony to recognise 250 of the best of the college’s further education students.

His sister, Zara accepted the award in his memory from the NWRC’s head of training and skills, Karen Moore.

Jordan’s mother, Andrena McConomy, said: “Recognising and celebrating Jordan’s achievements has meant a lot to the family and helped us as we come to terms with his loss.

“Jordan loved his time at the Springtown Campus, he had many friends there, and was looking forward to completing his course and going on to work in Joinery.”

She added: “We as a family are very grateful to have this award to remember Jordan and we are glad that we were able to be here today to collect it on his behalf.”

Brian Glenn, who taught Jordan at the college’s Springtown Campus, said: “Jordan was an exceptional student who was well liked and respected by the staff and students at the college.”

He added: “He had a very mature approach to his studies and I have no doubt with his talent and skill he would have gone far. The college would have liked to be giving the award to Jordan himself today, however we are grateful to the McConomy family for allowing us the opportunity to remember and pay our respects to a special young man.”

John Hannaway of JJ Joinery, who employed Jordan as part of his course, described him as accomplished young man with a strong work ethic.

He said: “Jordan was a wonderful person to be around and always wanted to learn more. He gave 100% to every task put in front of him and was extremely gifted in the field of Joinery. He is sadly missed by his friends at JJ Joinery and the many customers he worked with.”