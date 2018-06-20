‘Potential victims’ rescued as police make arrests for human trafficking

Five females described by police as “potential victims of human trafficking” have been rescued by the PSNI’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking Unit.

Detectives from the unit also arrested two women on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution following operations across Belfast today, Wednesday, May 20.

“The two women, aged 36 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, and brothel keeping, and are currently assisting us with our enquiries,” said Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell.

“The arrests are part of an extensive investigation into an organised criminal gang with eastern European links.

“The searches were carried out at properties in east, south and west Belfast this morning. We were assisted by colleagues from the National Crime Agency and the Home Office.”

It’s understood the 36-year-old woman was arrested in the Glenbrook Avenue area, while the 24-year-old woman was detained at an address in the Donegall Avenue area.

The five potential victims were rescued from addresses in Glenbrook Avenue, Donegall Avenue and Violet Street.

Detective Superintendent Campbell has urged the public to pass on any suspicions about human trafficking.

“PSNI are committed to tackling those involved in human trafficking and taking the unfortunate victims of this despicable trade to safety. To help us do this we require the public to be aware of what is going on around them and to report anything they believe to be suspicious,” he continued.

“We will act on any information received and continue to target these criminal gangs. Anyone with any concerns or information about trafficking, or any other criminal activity, should contact their local police on 101.”