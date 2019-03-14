Pregnant woman ‘may have had eye socket broken by partner’

A Londonderry man may have broken his pregnant partner’s eye socket by allegedly kicking a juice bottle at her, the High Court has heard.

The woman told police she sustained the facial injury during a row over him returning home late, prosecutors said.

Her 22-year-old boyfriend is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with the incident on March 1.

He cannot be named due to reporting restrictions imposed on separate charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the city.

The alleged victim was visibly marked about the face, with police suspecting her eye socket may be broken. Although no statement of complaint has been made, her alleged account was recorded at the scene on police body-worn footage.

During interviews the accused accepted arguing with the woman and kicking a bottle which struck her face, the court heard.

Bail was granted on conditions including a ban on the accused contacting his partner.