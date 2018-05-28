Pressure mounting on May for abortion law uniformity across UK

The relaxation of strict abortion laws in the Republic will have “no impact upon the law in Northern Ireland” Arlene Foster has said.

Responding to the 66.4% vote in favour of repealing the country’s constitutional ban on terminations, the DUP leader also said the referendum outcome was not something to be celebrated in the street.

Her party colleague Ian Paisley has also stressed that Northern Ireland “should not be bullied into accepting abortion on demand,” and said it is sad that “unborn life is to be treated with such casual regard,” by those celebrating the success of the Yes campaign.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May is reported to be facing an open revolt from senior Tories who want Westminster to step in and legislate for the reform of the Province’s strict abortion laws – which prevent terminations even in cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality.

Women and Equalities Minister Penny Mordaunt, along with her four predecessors, are said to have urged the prime minister to allow a free vote in Parliament in the absence of a Stormont Assembly to debate the issue.

Mrs Foster said while she takes note of what’s happening south of the border, “the legislation governing abortion is a devolved matter and it is for the Northern Ireland Assembly to debate and decide such issues”.

She said: “Some of those who wish to circumvent the Assembly’s role may be doing so simply to avoid its decision.”

Mrs Foster added: “The DUP is a pro-life party and we will continue to articulate our position. It is an extremely sensitive issue and not one that should have people taking to the streets in celebration.

“I want to see the Northern Ireland Assembly restored and put no preconditions on the immediate establishment of an Executive.

“Some of those demanding change are the same people blocking devolution or demanding that Westminster change the law whilst simultaneously opposing direct rule.”

Following the Yes vote in Friday’s referendum, ministers in the Republic will now draft legislation to allow terminations to take place within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to medical advice and a ‘cooling off’ period, as well as making provision for abortions between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has insisted abortion law is a “devolved matter” and ruled out a free vote; however, yesterday’s Sunday Times quoted government sources saying Mrs Bradley is “privately supportive of a change in the law”.

It has also been reported than 130 MPs are prepared to support an amendment to the new domestic violence bill – which has been co-ordinated by Labour MP Stella Creasy – to legalise abortions in Northern Ireland.

“We cannot let Northern Irish women be left behind. That’s why we will be asking MPs to back legislation to bring the UK’s abortion laws into the 21st century and to make sure all our citizens are given equal access to their reproductive rights,” Ms Creasy said.

Former UK women’s and equalities minister Justine Greening, who last year pushed through reforms to allow women from Northern Ireland to access free abortions in England, said: “The referendum result suggests that a similar debate needs to happen in Northern Ireland.”

Another former minister, Maria Miller, said the government should now bring forward legislative change.

“There should be consistency in the law across the entire UK,” she said.

Bernadette Smyth of the Precious Life campaign group described the Irish referendum result as “heartbreaking,” and said: “Ireland has had more than its fair share of tragedy, but the ‘Yes to abortion’ result of this referendum marks the most tragic day in Irish history.”

Ms Smyth added: “The Irish government will now be quick to enact laws that will permit the killing of Irish babies.”