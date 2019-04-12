Prestigious Commonwealth role for experienced Belfast solicitor

A Belfast solicitor and well-known mediator has been elected president of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA).

Former Law Society of Northern Ireland (LSNI) president Brian Speers was elected to his new position during the association’s annual conference in Zambia this week.

It is the first time someone from Northern Ireland has held the post.

Mr Speers is the managing partner, solicitor and mediator at CMG Cunningham Dickey Solicitors in Belfast.

His two-year term as president of the CLA, which represents 53 jurisdictions and around 100,000 members within the Commonwealth, follows a two-year spell as vice-president.

The theme for this year’s CLA annual conference was: “The Rule of Law in Retreat? Challenges for the Modern Commonwealth.”

Commenting on his appointment Mr Speers, who has also served as LSNI treasurer since 2015, said:

"I am deeply honoured to have been elected as president of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association and I look forward to meeting the challenges and realising the opportunities which lie ahead during my term on office".

The President of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, Suzanne Rice, said the LSNI was pleased at the CLA decision.

“The Law Society is delighted that Brian has been elected to this prestigious and important role as president of the CLA. We wish him every success during his presidency,” she said.