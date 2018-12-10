Primary school evacuated after PSNI receive 'explosive device' tip-off

A primary school has been evacuated after the PSNI received information that an "explosive device" has been left in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area.

The Upper Dunmurry Lane is closed with diversions in place at Corrina Park and the roundabout at the junction of Creightons Road/Old Golf Course Road and the junction at Cherry Road.

The PSNI is evacuating the schools and homes after information from A.T.O.

Superintendent Melanie Jones explained, “As a result of further information about an explosive device having been left in the area, we are carrying out additional searches.

“On advice from ATO, we are in the process of evacuating a significant number of residential properties, a chapel and Primary School as a precautionary measure to protect the public. We are liaising with partner agencies to provide alternative accommodation for those affected, especially local residents.

“I fully understand that the evacuation and road closures are causing significant disruption to local community life, however, public safety is our primary concern and we will not take any risks.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we continue what may be a protracted policing operation.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in area in recent days, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 838 of 07/12/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”