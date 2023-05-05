Primary school evacuated as police begin security operation in Londonderry

The police operation is close to LIsnagelvin Primary School in Richill Park.

In a statement just after midday on Friday, PSNI superintendent Clive Beatty said: "There is a security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry. “Officers are in attendance and cordons are in place. Richill Park is closed as officers carry out enquiries.

"The local primary school has been evacuated with plans in place to move pupils and staff to safety. "Thank you to the public, and all those affected, for your patience as we carry out this public safety operation. We will update you in due course."

