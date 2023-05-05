Primary school evacuated as police begin security operation in Londonderry
Pupils from a primary and nursery school in Londonderry have been evacuated to a local church as police respond to a security alert.
The police operation is close to LIsnagelvin Primary School in Richill Park.
In a statement just after midday on Friday, PSNI superintendent Clive Beatty said: "There is a security alert in the Richill Park area of the Waterside in Derry/Londonderry. “Officers are in attendance and cordons are in place. Richill Park is closed as officers carry out enquiries.
"The local primary school has been evacuated with plans in place to move pupils and staff to safety. "Thank you to the public, and all those affected, for your patience as we carry out this public safety operation. We will update you in due course."
DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton described those responsible for the alert as “reckless”. Mr Middleton tweeted: “There is an ongoing security alert at Lisnagelvin. Lisnagelvin Primary School is currently evacuated and pupils are being taken to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church. I am in contact with the PSNI. "This is disgraceful disruption to children as they marked their Coronation celebrations. Both Lisnagelvin Primary school and Nursery have been evacuated due to the security alert. A lot of upset and distress caused by reckless actions.”