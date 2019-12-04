Prince Andrew row: Sex trafficking ‘prevalent in NI’ say experts, in wake of Virginia Giuffre claims

Experts have warned that the type of sex trafficking which Prince Andrew is alleged to have been linked to is prevalent in towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

BBC Panorama broadcast an interview this week with Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to London by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to sleep with the duke when she was only 17. Andrew categorically denies her claims.

Women’s Aid Chief Executive Kelly Andrews said that while she would not comment on that specific case, the PSNI regularly bring sex trafficking victims to her organisation for refuge after raiding brothels.

“It is very much a live issue within Northern Ireland, much as we would like to think it goes on in other places,” she told the News Letter. “There would be women trafficked from Africa, Thailand, eastern Europe, all nationalities, and it goes on in our towns and villages and cities.”

Victims are controlled with fear and threats against their families, she said.

“The PSNI have previously found local men trafficking young women, who were previously in the care system, into brothels here. So it is not just foreign gangs, it is local men as well.”

‘Anna’ was trafficked from London to brothels in NI by a Romanian gang, with her story told in a BBC film ‘Doing Money’ last year, and in the book ‘Slave’.

“What happens with millions of victims is that because they haven’t had a provable story in perfect pitch detail, justice has never been served,” she said. “The system has failed them.

“I would like to say one more time that trafficking exists and affects society and the public, whether people accept it or not. Slavery is very real and dangerous; innocent people are taken advantage of and the real perpetrators escape.”

The PSNI rescued 22 suspected sex trafficking victims in NI last year, most of them female.