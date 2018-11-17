Prison warning on fake licences

A Craigavon Court judge has hit out at the number of people using fake driving licences and warned she is going to ‘start sending people to prison’ for the offence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said people were using the fake driving licences to try and fool police and insurance companies.

She made the comment during a case heard last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Mateusz Marek Cieslak (26), whose address was given as Tandragee Road, Portadown, admitted riding a motorbike without having a licence, insurance or test certificate on November 17 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to the fraudulent use of a licence and fraud by false representation to make a gain for him or cause a loss to Axa Insurance on May 18 last year.

The court heard he had taken out an insurance policy with Axa using a Lithuanian licence which staff became suspicious of.

Judge Kelly said she was going to require a pre-sentence report.

“I am going to have to start sending people to prison for this, it is too prevalent,” she added.

“They think we can’t tell the difference so they can get past police and insurance companies.”

She adjourned sentencing in the case until December 14 to get a report from the probation service.

Judge Kelly also imposed an interim driving disqualification.