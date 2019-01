The PSNI has appealed to the public to help them locate a prisoner who has failed to return to jail after he was granted compassionate bail.

Police are asking anyone who knows where 18 year-old Che McAreavy is or who may have seen him to let them know immediately.

McAreavy is from the Albert Street area of west Belfast.

"Che McAreavy is currently unlawfully at large having failed to return to Hydebank YOC on Saturday January 12 2019 following his temporary release on compassionate bail.