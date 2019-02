A 48 year-old prisoner is unlawfully at large in Northern Ireland, the Department of Justice has confirmed.

William Robert Martin absconded when he failed to return to prison after a period of pre-release testing.

William Robert Martin, 48, is unlawfully at large in Northern Ireland.

Martin is described as 1.73m tall with brown eyes and grey hair.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101 immediately.”