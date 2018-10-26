Prisoner on the loose in NI

A 30 year-old remand prisoner who is currently awaiting sentencing for a number of serious offences is "unlawfully at large" in Londonderry and Donegal, according to the PSNI.

James Donegan, who is awaiting sentencing for a number of serious offences including attempted hijacking, did not return to custody as required on Monday October 22, after being granted compassionate bail by the court.

James Donegan.

It is believed that James is travelling across the Londonderry and Donegal areas and may be involved in further criminal activity. He is described as being around 5’ 9”tall, of medium build with light brown hair.

"Officers would ask James to hand himself in to police without any further delay and would also ask anyone who knows of his current whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact the Reducing Offender Unit at Strand Road on 101 immediately," said a PSNI spokesperson.