Prisoner on the loose in NI

A prisoner is on the loose in Northern Ireland after he failed to adhere to conditions of home leave.

Police are seeking information as to the whereabouts of 31 year-old Stephen Allison.

Stephen Allison.

Detective Inspector Harvey said Allison was last seen at 4:00pm on Tuesday November 27 walking towards City Hall in Belfast.

“Stephen is described as being around 5’10” in height, of medium build with short black hair and blue eyes. Stephen was last seen at around 4pm on Tuesday November 27.

"He was in the area of Wellington Place in Belfast City Centre walking in the direction of the City Hall. He was wearing blue trainers, light grey jogging bottoms and a dark grey top and was carrying a Poundworld bag.



“I would ask Mr Allison to hand himself in to authorities without any further delay and also would ask anyone who knows of his current whereabouts or who has any information to contact police on 999 quoting reference number 1359 27/11/18.”