Prisoner threatened to ‘bust’ woman’s face on his release

A man who made a phone call from prison and threatened to “bust” the face of a woman when he got out has been given a two months jail term to run concurrently with his current term which has a release date of May next year.

Jason Erdis (30), whose address was given as c/o Magilligan Prison but whose previous addresses included Antrim town and Carrickfergus, pleaded guilty to improperly using a public electronics communications network to send a message that was of a menacing character.

Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, heard that Erdis made a call from the jail in March this year.

He made a call to a woman which was recorded.

He called the woman a “f--king ugly wee rat” and added: “See when I get out, I’m going to bust your f--king face in you f--king ugly wee tramp.”

When interviewed the defendant accepted the message was menacing and said he was sorry for causing anxiety.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said his client made full admissions and also forwarded a letter of apology.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was an aggravating feature that the “quite sinister message” was made from the “confines of a prison” and said that no doubt it had caused a degree of anxiety.

The judge said he would not make a Retraining Order given that it was a “one-off incident”.