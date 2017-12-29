Prize bull killed in rural blaze: MLA

Police say they are investigating the cause of a fire at outbuildings at the Armagh Road area of Newtownhamilton, south Armagh, that a local MLA said claimed the life of a prize bull.

Sergeant Tommy Shields said at about 9.15pm on Wednesday police received a report of a fire at outbuildings in the Armagh Road area, adding: “Some agricultural equipment and vehicles were damaged. It’s also believed a steer died as a result of the fire.”

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “Losing the prized bull has caused the greatest distress to the family.”