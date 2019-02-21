Probation for man who threatened pub door staff with imitation gun

An east Belfast man who pointed a gun at door staff from a city centre pub he had just been ejected from has been placed on a year’s probation.

Neill Millar, who Belfast Crown Court heard had a history of mental health issues including hypomania, was thrown out of Benedict’s due to suspicions he was taking drugs in the toilet on February 4 last year.

Millar, 41, asked the doormen if he could get back into the pub to finish his drink, and when this request was refused, he left and walked in the direction of Sandy Row.

Prosecuting barrister Kate McKay said Millar then returned to the pub and again asked if he could finish his drink. When he was told ‘no’, he pulled a small imitation firearm from the back of his trousers and pointed it at the doormen.

Millar then made his way across the road, followed by the two bouncers. He again pointed the gun at the doormen, but as they approached him, he dropped the gun on the ground, and was detained at the scene until police arrived.

Miller, from Kensington Court, was arrested and admitted pointing the gun at the door staff with the intention of scaring them. He also made the case that after being thrown out of the bar, the door staff bullied, chased and assaulted him.

The prosecutor said the Crown accepted Millar, who has 54 previous convictions and was already on probation, has a history of poor mental health which had deteriorated at the time of this “isolated incident”. She also said drink and drugs had impaired his judgment.

A defence barrister said it was Millar’s belief that he was thrown out of the pub as he’d been gambling on a machine which was just about to pay out.

The barrister said that just days after this incident his client was admitted to a psychiatric unit.

Accepting Millar had a history of mental health issues, the judge said “we’re not dealing with the most dangerous man in town here”.