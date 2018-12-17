Probe after eight injured in attack at repossessed house

Eight people have been injured during an attack at a repossessed house in Co Roscommon.

Four vehicles were burned out and a dog killed.

The attack took place early on Sunday at a house and farm in Falsk near Strokestown.

A Garda statement said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage and assault at a house at Falsk, Roscommon, on Sunday December 16 at 5.30am.

“A number of people were injured during the incident, and three required hospital treatment.

“A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.”

Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who raised the issue of an eviction at the house in the Dáil last week, condemned the violence.

Speaking to RTÉ, the independent politician also criticised what he said was the “heavy handed” nature of the eviction that happened at the house on Tuesday.