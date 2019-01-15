Probe after shop is robbed early this morning

Police are hunting for thieves who robbed a shop in the early hours of this morning.

It is believed that the premises, at Aghalee Road, Aghagallon, was broken into at around 3am on Tuesday 15 January.

Police patrol.

Detective Constable Jackson said: “I would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to please contact detectives at Lurgan Station on 101 quoting reference 125 15/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”