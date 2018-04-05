Probe into alleged online grooming of kids at football club

The National Crime Agency has launched an investigation into alleged online grooming of children at a north Belfast football club.

It is understood a man, posing as a 14-year-old girl, has been using social media to chat with boys from St Patrick’s FC.

The NCA has confirmed that a man was arrested in England as part of the investigation and has since been released on bail, but the investigation is ongoing.

The PSNI also confirmed that officers from its Child Internet Protection Team are providing assistance in the investigation.

Officers from the NCA arrived in NI this week to speak to some of those who were allegedly targeted, it has been reported.

The club said on Facebook: “We take our kids safety as the utmost and will be bringing in local agencies to talk to all our players and parents regarding online safety.”