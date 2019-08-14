Probe into report of shots being fired at home

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of shots being fired at a house in the Thornlea area of Omagh yesterday evening.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report just after 8.15pm that shots had been fired at a house in the area, striking the front door and window. “A man and woman were inside at the time. While they were thankfully uninjured, both have been left badly shaken. “A black motorcycle with two riders was seen leaving the area, heading towards Deverney Road. “We are appealing to anyone with any information, or who may have seen this vehicle, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1801 of 13/08/19. “Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

McCrossan deeply alarmed over suspected shooting in Thornlea Omagh

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has told of his concern at the suspecte shooting and called for anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI.

He said: “This report has me, and many others in the Omagh area, deeply concerned and shocked.

“Guns have no place on our streets and we could easily have witnessed a fatality due to the reckless acts of these individuals.

“The PSNI have stated that the perpetrators were on a black motorbike which was seen leaving the area between 8pm and 8:15pm towards the Deverney Road.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this reckless act of violence to come forward to the PSNI immediately. We need to send a strong message that gun crime has no place in Omagh and will not be tolerated.”