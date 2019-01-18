Probe into UDA activity: Paramilitary Crime Task Force seizes drugs and cash

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force after drugs and cash were seized during searches in east Belfast and Bangor earlier today.

A quantity of Class C drugs including steroids and a sum of cash were seized during the operation, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Hawthorne said: “A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class C drug with the intent to supply. He is currently in Musgrave custody suite where he is assisting police with our enquiries.

“Today’s search operation was in relation to an ongoing investigation into the activities of West Belfast UDA and demonstrates our commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We are actively tackling the issue of drugs and I would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their communities.”

DS Hawthorne urged anyone with information about the illegal supply of drugs to contact their local police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.