Probe launched into death drivers

Police have stepped up patrols in north Belfast in a bid to tackle so-called death drivers who are causing misery for residents.

It follows reports of cars being driven erratically and dangerously in the Oldpark and Ardoyne areas in the early hours of January 4 and 5.

PSNI Chief Inspector Stephen Burns said young people are gathering in groups to watch these dangerous acts. He added that police are examining footage of the incidents, which has appeared on social media.

SDLP Cllr Paul McCusker said residents have been left frightened, adding: “Death drivers have tormented this community now for too long, with more and more families being subjected to disruption at the hands of these reckless drivers.”