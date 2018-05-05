Prolific shoplifter ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work

A prolific shoplifter with over 50 convictions including 22 for theft is now drug free in prison where he has completed a Prince’s Trust course, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday, May 3.

Gareth McKee (23), of Edward Street, Ballymena, appeared via video link from Magilligan Prison for sentencing.

Previously he pleaded guilty to stealing washing detergent worth £36 from a shop in Ballymena; toys worth £43 from Smyths Toy Store and items of unknown value from Phoenix Service Station during incidents in January and February.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told Thursday’s court McKee was a “young man who has battled with drugs problems in the past”.

However, he said the defendant has completed a Prince’s Trust course and an IT course in jail and is now an orderly in Magilligan “which you can only hold if you are drug free”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said when McKee gets out of jail, with a proposed release date in June, he could be put on Probation for 18 months with conditions including doing the ‘Thinking Skills’ programme and addiction programmes.

The judge told the court they were “tough programmes”.

He also ordered McKee to do 150 hours of unpaid work.