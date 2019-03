A woman escaped serious injury after the Citroen C4 car she was in plunged off a promenade today.

The vehicle ended up resting on rocks at The Crescent on the Portstewart seafront after the incident unfolded at about 10.15am.

The ambulance service said a crew attended but that the female inside was not badly hurt, and declined an offer of transport to hospital.

Police said a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in her breath.