Properties searched by Paramilitary Crime Task Force probing drugs criminality linked to West Belfast UDA | 45-year-old man arrested and drugs seized
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to West Belfast UDA have searched two properties.
One was searched in West Belfast and the other one in North Belfast.
During the searches a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs was recovered, along with a significant quantity of cash.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including importing a controlled drug.
Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “Today’s arrest, and drugs seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.
“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”
