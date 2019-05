A flat in Omagh has suffered fire damage after a wheelie bin was placed against a door and set alight.

The arson attack took place in Mullaghmore Drive shortly before 2.20am on Monday.

No one was in the property at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and have asked anyone with information to ring detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 101 of 13/05/19.