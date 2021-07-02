Prosecution halted of two British soldiers accused of three murders in Londonderry in 1972

The family of James Wray who was killed in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Londonderry on January 30 1972, (left to right) Margaret Wray, unidentified man, Doreen and Liam, arrive at the City Hotel in Londonderry, for a meeting with the Public Prosecution Service.

Soldier F was being prosecuted for the murder of two men, James Wray and William McKinney, shot during a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Soldier B was to be prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in the city six months later.

The families of the victims were informed of the decisions during meetings on Derry on Friday morning.

It comes after a review of evidence in the cases.

These reviews follow a recent court ruling that caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

