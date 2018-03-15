Prosecution summing up begins in rugby rape trial

The prosecution in the rape trial of Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has begun to sum up the case.

Prosecution lawyer Toby Hedworth QC said, on the night in question, a young 19-year-old went out with her friends to celebrate the end of their exams.

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Stuart Olding

He said: “She ended up in the early hours of the morning back at an after party. During that party she consensually kissed a young man... this was as far as she wanted it to go.

“When that man tried to undo her trousers she made it plain she was not interested in taking matters further. That is what she was entitled to do.

“The law of this land says a young woman is allowed to say no.”

Mr Hedworth told the court the law is not ‘Oh well, you let me kiss you so I can force myself upon you. I, the male, shall decide how far this will go’.

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson

He continued: “The law is not ‘if my friends fancy joining in they can do as they and I please’.”

Mr Hedworth told the jury: “The world has moved on. The behaviour of some has not.”

He said what happened at that party was a “throwback to the days of male entitlement”.

“We are not talking about MeToo and gender politics. We are talking about the conduct of some males and the first three defendants in this trial,” he added.

Mr Hedworth told the court the defendants were “not interested in the view of a young woman if their passions are up and they’re full of drink”.

“If they want to take sexual advantage of that young woman they will do so. Her views are not sought.”

He added: “If the complainant realises the power of the male is such it is easier to just comply, and that can be taken as consent.

“If she tries to complain thereafter then she’s just a silly girl.

“That’s not the modern world. These are not the rules of the modern world. These are not the rules of our present day society as reflected by our laws.

“I’m not talking about some agenda for radical feminism. I’m talking about proper relationships you have with each other. The sort of limits of conduct any man would expect for his daughter and sister.”

Mr Hedworth told the jury the defence case is that the alleged victim “was in control of the three defendants, using each of them in turn for her own sexual gratification at the age of 19.”

Referring to her evidence that after the alleged attack she wanted to get the morning after pill, Mr Hedworth said: “According to the defence nobody had sexual intercourse with this young woman... So why, if that’s right, is she so anxious to get the morning after pill?”

Reminding the jury of a text from Harrison to McIlroy that said she was “just a silly girl who has done something and regretted it”, Mr Hedworth said: “That’s exactly what she knew would happen if she took this further.”

Mr Hedworth said the prosecution was not hiding from the fact there were differences and inaccuracies in the alleged victim’s account of what happened.

“We invite you to consider what state this woman must have been,” he said.

“Genuine complainants, whether because of trauma, shock or confusion, can give inconsistent accounts.

“What you have to do is, having heard all the evidence, is whether or not you can be sure the central allegations before you are true.

“That’s what we invite you to do,” he added.

The court was told the woman did not immediately go to the police.

Mr Hedworth said that after a trip to the cinema with her friends she realised “she could not let the matter go so she makes that call to police”.

He pointed out that initially she did not name the alleged attackers.

“This isn’t someone going after celebrities,” said Mr Hedworth.

Referring to the account of a woman who walked in on the alleged victim engaged in sexual activity with Jackson and Olding, but did not think she was being raped, Mr Hedworth said what the eyewitness was confronted with “was a complete surprise”.

“And she was certainly not expecting to walk in on non-consensual activity,” the lawyer added.

He also told the jury that the eyewitness only witnessed the sexual activity “for a short period of time”.

He added that the eyewitness “had not seen how they had come to be involved in sexual activity in the first place.”

Referring to the evidence of a taxi driver who took the woman and Harrison home, Mr Hedworth said: “(The driver) said when the police got in touch via the taxi company he knew straight away what it was in relation to.”

Mr Hedworth asked the jury why the alleged victim would report a rape.

“What does this young woman seek to gain by putting herself through the ordeal? The shame, the indignity of a physical examination, going to the police reliving all this knowing what is likely to be deployed against her ... unless, of course, she is telling the truth.

“Because a woman is entitled to say no regardless of how much testosterone is kicking about.”