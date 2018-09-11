Protestant confidence in PPS takes a slight drop

The latest annual survey of attitudes towards the PPS has shown that while Catholics felt generally slightly more favourable towards it, Protestant faith in the service dipped.

It asked what proportion of people were “very or fairly confident” that the PPS is effective in prosecuting people.

In all, 68% of Catholic respondents said they were (compared with 67% in 2017 and 64% in 2016).

However, 67% of Protestants said they were (down from 75% in 2017, although up from 65% in 2016).

Respondents were also asked if they were “very or fairly confident” the PPS offers a “fair and impartial” service.

In reply to this question, 74% of Catholics agreed (compared with 71% in both the preceding two years).

By contrast, 72% of Protestants said so (compared with 81% in 2017, and 73% in 2016).

The poll of 917 people, carried out by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, was done between May and June this year.