£300,000 cocaine sniffed out by PSNI dog Carlo after car stopped on major NI route

The search of the vehicle was assisted by their Dog Section colleague PD Carlo who located the suspected drugs.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “The illegal importation and supply of Class A drugs cause significant harm to our communities and the police service will continue to robustly target the organised crime groups involved in this criminality.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.”

If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.

