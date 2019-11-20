PSNI appeal after car spotted on fire close to NI community centre

The PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses after a car was discovered on fire close to an NI community centre.

The vehicle was photographed while ablaze close to North Lurgan Community Centre last night (Tuesday).

The incident happened close to a play group and children’s play park.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are appealing for information following the report of a vehicle on fire in the Sperrin Drive area on Tuesday, 19th November.”

Sergeant Nick Browne said: “At around 7.20pm it was reported to police that a car was on fire in the area.

“Police attended the scene of the blaze alongside the NIFRS.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the fire and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1495 of 19/11/19.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian said: “I would call on those responsible to desist from this.

“I have made contact with the council to see if it can be cleared as soon as possible.”