Police have appealed for information after a burglary in Co Armagh this morning.

The incident took place in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Were you about there between 1045 and 1145?

"Do you have dashcam footage?

"Did you see anything or anyone suspicious in the area. Please let us know and contact us quoting ref 649 05/09/19."