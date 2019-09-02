PSNI appeal after Larne burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at an unoccupied house at Mullaghsandall Road outside Larne.

Electrical wire was ripped out of the walls.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said that the break-in is believed to have occurred between August 30 and September 1.

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area during this period to ring 101, quoting ref 1558 01/09/19.

“This is a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant as the darker nights begin to draw in,” the spokesperson stated.