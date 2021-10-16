Police say the incident happened in the Garvaghy Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in the area of the Garvaghy Road, Portadown on Sunday 26th September 2021.

“This took place at approximately 2 o’clock in the morning.

Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the assault please contact us on 101 and quote serial 1532-01/10/21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

