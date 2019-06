A handbag was stolen from a vehicle parked inside the cemetery at Straidkilly Road in Glenarm yesterday (June 11).

Police say that the theft occurred between 12.50 pm and 1.50 pm.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne reported that the owner had been tending to a grave at the time.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the cemetery and who may have witnessed the theft to contact the PSNI.