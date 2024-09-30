PSNI appeal for information after Belfast City Centre robbery
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a woman had been walking in the May Street/East Bridge Street area when she was approached by a man carrying a large knife.
“The man demanded that she hand over her bag, a beige fabric tote bag containing a number of personal items, before making off in the direction of Friendly Street.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.
“We are also keen to speak to two members of the public who came to the woman’s aid after the suspect ran away.”
Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2 30/09/24.
The public can also submit a report on tel 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.