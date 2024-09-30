PSNI appeal for information after Belfast City Centre robbery

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:57 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 23:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in Belfast City Centre yesterday evening, Sunday 29 September.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a woman had been walking in the May Street/East Bridge Street area when she was approached by a man carrying a large knife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man demanded that she hand over her bag, a beige fabric tote bag containing a number of personal items, before making off in the direction of Friendly Street.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Belfast city centre.Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Belfast city centre.
Police are appealing for information after a robbery in Belfast city centre.

“We are also keen to speak to two members of the public who came to the woman’s aid after the suspect ran away.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2 30/09/24.

The public can also submit a report on tel 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BelfastPeopleNorthern Ireland