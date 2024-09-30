Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in Belfast City Centre yesterday evening, Sunday 29 September.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a woman had been walking in the May Street/East Bridge Street area when she was approached by a man carrying a large knife.

“The man demanded that she hand over her bag, a beige fabric tote bag containing a number of personal items, before making off in the direction of Friendly Street.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to two members of the public who came to the woman’s aid after the suspect ran away.”

Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2 30/09/24.