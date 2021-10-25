Police are appealing for information after the car was set alight.

The incident took place on the Ormeau Road at around 2.15am this morning, Monday October 25.

Inspector Dawson said: “Police received a report of a car burning on the Ormeau Road, at Haywood Avenue. Three young males were seen running from the location.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished. There was extensive damage caused to the vehicle.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage, who may have witnesses this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 156 25/10/21.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

