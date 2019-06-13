PSNI appeal for information following an early morning break in at a commercial premises

Detectives investigating the report of a burglary at commercial premises in Lisnaskea this morning (Thursday 13th June) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "We received a report at approximately 6:50am that entry had been forced to shop located at a service station on the Moorlough Road. We believe this occurred between 1am and 2am.

PSNI

"Damage was caused to the shop till and a sum of money was stolen from an ATM machine located inside the shop.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I want to make a number of appeals today.

“In particular, were you in the Moorlough Road/Crom Road area during the early hours of this morning, between 1am and 2am? Did you see any suspicious activity, including anyone working at the roadside close to the premises on Moorlough Road between 1am and 2am this morning?

“Did you see any vehicles in the area being driven in a suspicious manner around these times, or earlier in the week?

"If you have information which may assist our investigation, please call detectives in Omagh on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 215 of 13/05/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Detective Inspector Stevenson urged businesses to remain alert to any suspicious activity and to report it to police, and added: “If you see or hear of any suspicious activity in your area; any strange vehicles in the area or anything out of the ordinary, or if you think there is a crime in progress, please, pick up the phone and call us. “