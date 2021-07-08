PSNI appeal for information on missing teenager Natasha Gordon

The 17-year-old was last seen at around 12:40am today in the William Street area of Newtownards.

Police have described her as being approximately 5ft 4 inches in height, with blue eyes, of slim build and with pink/blonde coloured hair. She was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans and a jacket with white trainers.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone with information to contact police on tel 101 quoting reference number 491 08/07/21.

The PSNI have appealed for information on 17-year-old Natasha Gordon from Ards.

