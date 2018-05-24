PSNI appeal for information on paramilitary shooting in north Belfast

Detectives investigating a paramilitary style shooting in north Belfast last week are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Philip Cummings said: “We received a report at around 10:40pm on May 17 that a 20-year-old man had been approached by three masked men in the Churchill Street area, and had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. We believe this occurred at 10.30pm. The man was treated at the scene by NIAS. “While thankfully this young man’s injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Churchill Street area between 10:15pm and 10:40pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or anyone with information about this crime or who may be able to help identify the perpetrators.

“Please contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1555 of 17/05/18. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”