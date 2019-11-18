PSNI appeal for public to be vigilant to 'suspicious activity' around ATM sites

Police have issued appeals for the public to remain vigilant following a number of attacks on ATMs over the weekend we are asking you all to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity around ATM sites to us straight away.

An appeal on PSNI Facebook says: "Investigations are ongoing into the weekend incidents in Belfast and Ballynahinch and it is vital that we all take steps to prevent any further attacks.

The scene of the attempted ATM theft in Ballynahinch

"If you are a premises owner with an ATM on your site, please regularly review your crime prevention measures to minimise your risk of becoming a victim of crime.

"If you use or store heavy plant machinery on sites or facilities near commercial premises, please make sure these machines are kept locked, secured and immobilised to prevent theft.

"If you live close to businesses like filling stations and local shops, please lift the phone and contact us straight away if you notice anything out of the ordinary, hear machinery late at night or in the early hours or see any unusual activity or people in the area.

"Report any power outages close to commercial premises during the hours of darkness to us and also let us know if you see people or vehicles appearing to pay particular attention to premises.

"We appreciate your support and all information received helps us to target this type of criminality and prevent further crimes.

"You can phone us on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency or if you suspect a crime is in progress."

ALSO READ: Witness appeal into attempted theft and theft of ATM machines - PSNI investigate whether attacks in Ballynahinch and Belfast are linked

Attempted ATM theft at petrol station closes busy NI road