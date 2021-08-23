Police check adherence to Covid regulations at check point between Ballymoney and Ballymena ahead of an expected car cruise event in Portrush in February. Photo: Press Eye.

The PSNI and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens were speaking out ahead of the expected event, planned for Monday August 30.

Police have been engaging with local residents and businesses about the event.

District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee said: “We know that the bank holiday weekend at the end of August is typically a busy one on the North Coast and with additional traffic expected we want to make sure that residents and local businesses are kept fully informed. In anticipation of more vehicles on the roads and increased footfall in the towns we will have additional resources on all weekend primarily for public safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have seen the message the organisers have issued encouraging those attending to be respectful of the town and local residents. This is a welcome step and we would ask that visitors are mindful of parking and engage positively with the local community and businesses.”

Mr Magee said police will have resources in place to manage the flow of traffic but that given the increased visitor numbers, he is asking that the public remain patient and, if possible, use public transport to alleviate queues.

The District Commander also expects local hospitality outlets to be busy throughout the weekend, and said police will be on patrol “to ensure people are socialising safely”.

Mr Magee also reminded visitors about council bye-laws which prevent the consumption of alcohol in public places - and requested that beaches and other shared spaces will be treated with respect.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, welcomed the extra resources police are putting into the area.

“We want everyone to enjoy a positive experience in Portrush over the bank holiday weekend including our residents, visitors and the business community,” he said. “I would reiterate the warnings over alcohol, parking and thoughtless driving and in particular remind visitors that we have a zero-tolerance approach to littering.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe