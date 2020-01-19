PSNI appeal for witnesses after three men stabbed in altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses to an altercation in Belfast City Centre in which three men were stabbed.

Police reported that the three men, aged 23, 29 and 38, were involved in a fight in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street at around 7.15pm on Saturday night.

One man was found by police at the scene and the other two of the men made their way from the area and onto the Dublin Road where they were subsequently located.

All three men were treated for non-life threatening injuries and have now been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Inspector Janie Hughes said: “At this time we believe that only the three men in custody were involved in this incident however we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened. Great Victoria Street and the Dublin Road would have been busy at the time and we are certain that a number of people would have seen the altercation unfold and may not yet have spoken to police. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7.15pm or anyone who captured mobile phone or dashcam footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 1549 18/0120.”

SDLP South Belfast Representative, Cllr Gary McKeown said he was “shocked” amnd urged anyone with information on the incident to bring it to police.

“This is particularly concerning as this is a very busy area at that time of week, with groups of friends and families out for dinner and entertainment, and it doesn’t bear thinking about what could have happened,” he said.

“Knives have no place on our streets and the community will be in shock that this has happened in their area.”